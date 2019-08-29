As Silicon Labs (SLAB) Share Price Rose, Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Upped by $1.14 Million Its Holding; Banc Funds Co Increased Holding in First Foundation (FFWM) as Market Valuation Rose

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Silicon Labs Inc (SLAB) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 14,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 426,052 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.45 million, up from 411,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Silicon Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 64,717 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.40M, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Foundation Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $626.25M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 23,903 shares traded. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 9.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 01/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual FIG Summit and Financial Institutions Conference; 24/04/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $34.3 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 32%; 02/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys 1.5% of First Foundation; 15/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 09/04/2018 – First Foundation Announces Increase in Availability Under Loan Agreement; 02/05/2018 – NCRP Introduces the First Foundation Assessment Guide on Power and Privilege; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q Rev $43.2M; 17/05/2018 – First Foundation Advisors Appoints Raymond Mow as Managing Director of Fixed Income; 21/03/2018 – First Foundation Announces Departure of Bd Member Gerald Larsen

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 24,949 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $25.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 15,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,447 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO).

