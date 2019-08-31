As Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Valuation Rose, Van Berkom & Associates Trimmed by $671,280 Its Position; As Mckesson (MCK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Verition Fund Management Cut Position

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 63.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 14,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 8,438 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, down from 22,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 1.33M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 8,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 746,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.33M, down from 754,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 169,838 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Silicon Laboratories Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SLAB) 5.0% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Tupperware Brands, Silicon Laboratories, and Hawaiian Holdings Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGT, VAR, SLAB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXPI vs. SLAB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.72 million for 46.98 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

