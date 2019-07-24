As Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Trimmed by $400,000 Its Holding; Thor Inds (THO) Holder Horan Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.51 Million

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 904,662 shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93B market cap company. The stock increased 6.46% or $6.9 during the last trading session, reaching $113.74. About 957,998 shares traded or 212.50% up from the average. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southernsun Asset Limited invested 4.3% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). The California-based Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). D E Shaw & Com Incorporated holds 37,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Mgmt Llc has invested 0.06% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 2,803 shares. Fdx Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 13 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 58,168 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hutchinson Capital Ca reported 153,347 shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 0% or 135 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 57,220 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability owns 12,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 85,282 shares.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 25,000 shares to 236,260 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

