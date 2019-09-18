As Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stock Price Rose, Stephens Investment Management Group Has Upped Its Position by $315,592; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ally Financial Has Cut Its Holding by $15.96 Million

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $137.23. About 14.66 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 450,434 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.58M, up from 447,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $113.26. About 130,604 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $5.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 34,455 shares to 295,923 shares, valued at $61.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 165,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,803 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 66,444 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 13,905 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Llc invested in 111,576 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Sun Life owns 1,128 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 7,781 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.15% or 605,961 shares. Advisory Rech reported 2,090 shares stake. First Republic Mgmt invested in 0% or 2,357 shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 1.47M shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.05% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 33,797 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stephens Mgmt Group Lc reported 0.88% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 25 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $581.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

