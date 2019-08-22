As Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Cut Its Stake; Align Technology I (ALGN) Valuation Declined While Scout Investments Lowered Its Stake by $18.44 Million

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology I (ALGN) by 45.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 64,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 79,298 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.55M, down from 144,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Align Technology I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.08. About 639,250 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 39,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 79,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 119,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $109.76. About 74,518 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stampscom Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,567 shares to 22,909 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack Henry & Assoc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 44,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa (HENOY).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 1,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advisors has 1,550 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Brown Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Paloma Partners Mgmt owns 1,046 shares. Confluence Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 807 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Co stated it has 212,217 shares. Ser Automobile Association stated it has 164,855 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cim Ltd Com holds 2,144 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 84,071 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management reported 33,700 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 182,251 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 10,675 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 25,419 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has invested 0.13% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 39.49 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 2,645 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De accumulated 279,705 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 9,700 shares. Citigroup holds 11,861 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ltd Com reported 78 shares. Pdt Partners Lc reported 41,800 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Alps holds 0% or 6,718 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% or 737,069 shares in its portfolio. 12,001 are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. First Mercantile Tru Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 2,607 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Co Limited Liability reported 119,175 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 55,043 shares. Principal Fincl Inc holds 192,650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) by 12,725 shares to 610,826 shares, valued at $20.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB) by 81,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.14M for 47.31 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.