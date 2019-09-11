As Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Share Value Rose, Holder Robecosam Ag Trimmed Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Shareholder First Merchants Has Lifted Its Holding by $340,383 as Stock Price Rose

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 1,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 22,906 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 21,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $260.92. About 826,864 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $113.44. About 204,615 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,756 shares to 43,091 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Ltd owns 24,119 shares. First City Capital Mngmt Inc reported 3,853 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 4,123 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Daiwa Gru invested in 0.03% or 13,801 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.13% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 59,301 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0.23% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 353,178 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Lc owns 2,261 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gillespie Robinson Grimm invested 3.63% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 5,033 are held by Stonebridge. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Company invested 0.86% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 89,230 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advisors.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $24.68 million for 48.90 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

