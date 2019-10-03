As Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pier Capital Decreased Its Stake by $2.54 Million; As Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Declined, Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Lowered by $5.37 Million Its Position

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 109,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 555,898 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.58 million, down from 665,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 419,263 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – CommVault: ‘Has Had Initial Discussions with Elliott’; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Holdings Buys New 2.7% Position in CommVault; 17/04/2018 – CommVault Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Elliott to Vote in Favor of Company’s Proposed Slate of Directors at Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT REPORTS 10.3% COMMVAULT STAKE; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT TARGETS CUT OF ABOURT 4% OF JOBS; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – NOMINEES TO COMMVAULT BOARD INCLUDE JOHN MCCORMACK, FORMER CEO OF WEBSENSE & CHUCK MORAN, FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO OF SKILLSOFT; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ELLIOTT, COMMVAULT SHOULD DISCUSS PLANS INCLUDING REVIEW OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD ADDITIONS, OPERATIONAL GOALS; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT ISSUES RESPONSE ON ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Ops Committee to Be Formed to Evaluate Margin and Rev Growth Opportunities

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 24,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 67,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93M, down from 91,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $107.36. About 130,478 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edited Transcript of CVLT earnings conference call or presentation 30-Jul-19 12:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Commvault Announces Earnings Release Date – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Analysts await Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 92.86% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CVLT’s profit will be $447,322 for 1139.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Commvault Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 37,946 shares to 114,227 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 185,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.79, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold CVLT shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.37 million shares or 0.18% more from 37.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 937,933 are owned by Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability. 400 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 206,983 shares. Cqs Cayman LP owns 75,500 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 28,459 shares in its portfolio. Serv Automobile Association accumulated 5,901 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 4,977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bowling Management Ltd Com holds 0.07% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 8,078 shares. Lumina Fund Limited Liability Corp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 10,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 416,993 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 587 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 76,270 are owned by Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 10,929 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 16,078 shares to 67,391 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 41,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.36 million for 46.28 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Silicon Laboratories’s (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shareholders Feel About Its 115% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “New Isolated ICs Ensure Precise Current and Voltage Measurements with Ultra-Low Temperature Drift – PRNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Silicon Labs Introduces Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of Automotive Grade Timing Solutions – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 20 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 7,500 shares. Company Bancshares holds 8,504 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alps has 0.01% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 7,094 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 7,294 shares in its portfolio. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.05% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 535 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.02% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 983,954 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech invested in 0.03% or 900 shares. Next Financial Gp Incorporated Inc holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robecosam Ag stated it has 240,000 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 62,640 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 620,053 shares. Trexquant Invest LP reported 3,967 shares.