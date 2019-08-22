As Silicom LTD (SILC) Shares Rose, First Wilshire Securities Management Lifted Position by $2.02 Million; As Kb Home (KBH) Market Value Rose, Holder Investec Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $1.74 Million

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 72,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 954,737 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.08 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 605,205 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 17,359 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 9,407 shares to 85,740 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Silicom Ltd. (SILC) CEO Shaike Orbach on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Silicom Ltd. – SD-WAN To Drive A New Phase Of Growth – 85% Potential Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC), The Stock That Dropped 24% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Number of Blockchain Patent Filings Outstrips Other Technologies – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 24.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.23 million for 10.65 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 110,157 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Principal Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Advisory Services Network Ltd Llc owns 1,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 34,469 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 263,100 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 30,200 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 21,297 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership owns 68,189 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors has 49,450 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cim Mangement has invested 0.14% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Meeder Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 30,803 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Dupont Mngmt reported 100,037 shares.