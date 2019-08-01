As Silicom LTD (SILC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Boosted Holding; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Trimmed Holding

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 13,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 51,711 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 64,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $178.83. About 2.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 27,880 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,434 shares to 216,616 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 18.40 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.