As Silicom LTD (SILC) Market Valuation Rose, First Wilshire Securities Management Lifted by $2.02 Million Its Holding; Liveperson (LPSN) Stock Price Rose While Portolan Capital Management Upped Holding by $16.06 Million

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc. (LPSN) by 313.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 553,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 730,351 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.20M, up from 176,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 419,721 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 12,017 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “LivePerson (LPSN) PT Raised to $45 at KeyBanc After Conference Highlights New Growth Areas – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LivePerson (LPSN) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate LivePerson (LPSN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LivePerson Clicks With Record Results – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit launches WhatsApp connectivity for customer relations – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc. by 48,582 shares to 175,537 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,343 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). 144,965 were reported by United Automobile Association. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,385 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,891 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 98 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,519 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 7,571 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 69,506 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 8.68 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 35,812 shares. Eam Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.4% or 56,424 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 470,294 shares. Everence Inc reported 0.05% stake.