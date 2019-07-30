As Signet Jewelers LTD (SIG) Stock Price Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Lowered Its Holding; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Raised Holding

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) by 70.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,800 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $646,000, down from 79,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.83M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.07. About 857,150 shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 45.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – SIGNET SEES YR COMP SALES DOWN LOW, MID SINGLE DIGIT %; 21/03/2018 – S&P REVISES SIGNET JEWELERS LTD. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $4.25; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 20% TO $0.37/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Signet Industries Ltd. – Board Meeting-Outcome Of Board Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 EPS 0c-EPS 60c; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.00 – $0.60 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $3.75 – $4.25; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewlers 4Q EPS $5.24; 02/04/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS: REITERATING FISCAL 2019 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 473,353 shares traded or 27.83% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimpress N.V by 16,900 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 32,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SIG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.55% more from 49.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration accumulated 13,200 shares. Pnc Svcs owns 2,278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 120,954 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) or 117 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 518,059 shares. Franklin holds 0% or 62,687 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 5,901 shares. Martingale Asset L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,243 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 67,577 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 23,417 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group holds 0% or 12,281 shares. New Jersey-based Systematic Fin Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 9,600 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 408,283 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco accumulated 0% or 194,310 shares.

Analysts await Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SIG’s profit will be $14.61M for 16.13 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Signet Jewelers Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L had bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515 on Thursday, June 20.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hl Acquisitions Corp by 93,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,109 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB).