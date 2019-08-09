As Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Stock Declined, Holder Citadel Advisors Lowered Its Holding; Lipe & Dalton Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $347,639 as Market Value Declined

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) by 37.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 62,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The hedge fund held 104,042 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 166,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $829.84M market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 1.53M shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – COST REDUCTION ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER $200 MLN – $225 MLN OF NET COST SAVINGS OVER NEXT 3 FISCAL YEARS; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 EPS 0c-EPS 60c; 06/04/2018 – $SIG still positive, holding up extremely well in this market sell off today; 02/05/2018 – SIGNET REPORTS NON-PRIME CREDIT PACT WITH MINORITY PURCHASER; 02/04/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS: REITERATING FISCAL 2019 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – S&P Lowering Signet Jewelers Ltd.’s Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BBB-‘; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Signet Overseas for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Cons Discretionary Adds Signet; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewlers 4Q EPS $5.24; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – TOTAL LOSS RELATED TO NON-PRIME CREDIT RECEIVABLES DEAL IS ESTIMATED TO BE $165 MLN TO $170 MLN

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 5.07M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SIG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.55% more from 49.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Causeway Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 2.64M shares. Lsv Asset owns 0.02% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 374,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications owns 0% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 180,535 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 13,447 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 675,018 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Bridgeway Management accumulated 0.04% or 130,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Maverick Cap Ltd reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Exane Derivatives reported 2 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.02% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Citigroup owns 9,944 shares. Texas-based Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). 96,517 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.

More notable recent Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Keep Buying Signet Jewelers – GuruFocus.com” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Signet Jewelers Stock Plunged 43.7% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Signet: A Value Trap After All? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Signet Jewelers: A Safe 7% Yield With Short-Term Value Appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SIG’s profit will be $14.61M for 14.20 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Signet Jewelers Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 36,922 shares to 74,822 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (Call) (NYSE:MPLX) by 131,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:COLB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,551 shares to 36,927 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.