As Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) Shares Declined, Holder Grace & White Raised Holding; Blue Harbour Group LP Maintains Stake in Genesee & Wyo (GWR)

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 28,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The institutional investor held 254,530 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 225,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $675.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 101,163 shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Dn Low-To-Mid Single Digits; 02/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Announces Non-Prime Credit Agreement With Minority Purchaser; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Signet Jewelers To ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 20/03/2018 – BLUE NILE’S ZIMMERMAN PREVIOUSLY WITH SIGNET’S ZALE JEWELERS; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS REPORTS PACT TO SELL NON-PRIME RECEIVABLES; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – PROVIDES FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE FOR, TOTAL SALES OF $5.9 BILLION -$6.1 BILLION, GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.00 – $0.60; 14/03/2018 – Signet Announces ‘Transformation’ Plan, Same-Store Sales Fall 5.2% — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – AGREEMENT TO SELL NON-PRIME IN-HOUSE CREDIT CARD RECEIVABLES; 29/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Confirmed for 5 Consecutive Years as Conflict-Free; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – “FISCAL 2018 WAS A CHALLENGING YEAR FOR SIGNET”

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 172,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.76 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 33,202 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares to 8.99M shares, valued at $345.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

