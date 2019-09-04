As Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Trimmed Holding by $6.82 Million; Centene Corp. (CNC) Holder Leuthold Group Lifted Stake

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 32.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 53,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 112,013 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, down from 165,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $113.69. About 329,696 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 93.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 79,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 165,476 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 85,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 1.91M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2,732 shares to 79,603 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 19,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,717 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Trust Short S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 125,590 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Hilltop Holdings invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Private Advisor Grp Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,331 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.39% or 10,200 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 55,870 shares. Endurant Capital Mgmt LP has invested 1.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Trexquant Limited Partnership stated it has 0.61% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rampart Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Toth Finance Advisory owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 480 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 205,122 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Somerset Tru Communication owns 15,964 shares. 99,710 are owned by Gulf International Bancorp (Uk).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 23,627 shares to 690,184 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 23,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.34 million for 10.49 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.

