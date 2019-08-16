As Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Decreased Holding by $435,200; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Cut Position in Essent Group LTD Com (ESNT) as Market Value Declined

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd Com (ESNT) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 8,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 83,364 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 91,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 378,443 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 25,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 28,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $115.86. About 215,855 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.72 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $149.85 million for 10.65 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petiq Inc Com Cl A by 23,205 shares to 70,165 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Tr Unit Etf (SPY) by 3,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).