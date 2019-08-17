As Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Stock Value Declined, North Run Capital LP Has Decreased by $2.11 Million Its Stake; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $2.87 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 119.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 9,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 17,542 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, up from 7,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 784,536 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Asks Pentagon to Pay More Now to Save More Later on F-35 Jets; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice Pres; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident Il D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Business Segment Operating Profit $1.31B; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the U.S. Air Force; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 62,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00 million, down from 79,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $119.41. About 211,105 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.72 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $149.86M for 10.98 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. GORDON ILENE S bought 750 shares worth $229,533.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 12,393 shares to 35,078 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,815 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Horseman Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.43% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Smith Asset Management Gp Ltd Partnership invested in 0.3% or 30,442 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc has invested 1.32% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc holds 0.29% or 5,081 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs stated it has 134,340 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 33 shares. Agf, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 94,003 shares. Bluestein R H Communications owns 1,934 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability accumulated 15,589 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.16% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 204,742 shares. Bollard Group Lc invested in 3,921 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.28% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 45,000 shares.