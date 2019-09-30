As Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Maltese Capital Management Has Trimmed by $12.49 Million Its Holding; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Arvest Trust Company Cut by $455,482 Its Position

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 104,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 115,623 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.97 million, down from 219,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $119.61. About 215,005 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 8,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 264,253 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.24M, down from 272,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 2.28M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.34M for 11.03 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 13,113 shares to 40,156 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 131,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 22.34 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

