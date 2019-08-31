As Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Ci Investments Cut Position; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Share Value Rose While Arlington Value Capital Has Trimmed Its Position

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 70,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 432,966 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.45 million, down from 503,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 420,444 shares traded or 7.89% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.95. About 585,360 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $266.62M for 5.87 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

