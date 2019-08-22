As Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Stock Value Declined, Forest Hill Capital Has Raised Position by $2.95 Million; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shares Rose, Clarivest Asset Management Raised Position

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 3641385.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 254,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 254,904 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.23 million, up from 7 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 2.31 million shares traded or 34.16% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 48.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 23,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 70,060 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 47,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.86. About 240,289 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 17,759 shares to 243,289 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 7,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,222 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Or has invested 1.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Jericho Cap Asset Lp has invested 3.19% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Franklin Resource has 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 718,097 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 16,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 8,208 shares stake. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 15,883 were reported by Metropolitan Life. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3,132 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 0.11% or 864,101 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.19% or 184,800 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 0.06% or 157,076 shares. Texas Yale Corporation has invested 0.25% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Citadel Advsrs Limited invested in 0% or 23,801 shares.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 86,652 shares to 347,136 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Comm Corp by 91,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,434 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp.