As Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Stock Price Declined, Provident Investment Management Has Boosted by $1.44 Million Its Holding; Waterfront Capital Partners Increases Stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI)

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 77,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The hedge fund held 404,345 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, up from 327,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. It closed at $26.45 lastly. It is down 1.95% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 11,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 205,818 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.36 million, up from 194,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $115.01. About 137,004 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,888 shares to 6,662 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 76,600 shares to 714,000 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 205,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,088 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

