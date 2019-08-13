As Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Shares Declined, North Run Capital LP Has Decreased Holding; As Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Holding

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 62,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00M, down from 79,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $119.99. About 204,146 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.18M, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 1.23 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.72 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $149.86M for 11.03 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 34,843 shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $354.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 106,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.