As Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Market Value Declined, Second Curve Capital Has Raised Position; Plexus Com (PLXS) Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trimmed Position

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Plexus Corp Com (PLXS) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 45,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.13M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Plexus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 946 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has risen 0.95% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 26/04/2018 – Plexus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Plexus: Rapp’s Appointment Expands Board to 11 Directors; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Injection Optimization of Infraclavicular and Axillary Brachial Plexus Block; 07/05/2018 – Cody Regional Health Selects Plexus Technology Group’s Integrated Anesthesia EMR Solution; 14/03/2018 – PLEXUS CORP – RAPP’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS PLEXUS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Intraoperative Superior Hypogastric Plexus Block For Pain Relief During Cesarean-Section; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Net $12.3M; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 Internationa

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1499.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 34,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 2,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 4,246 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) by 45,395 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $52.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA) by 16,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX).

