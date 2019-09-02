As Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Market Value Declined, Second Curve Capital Has Boosted Holding; Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Aflac (AFL) as Share Price Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1499.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 34,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 2,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 473,527 shares traded or 21.33% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 45,895 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 3.87M shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $768.24 million for 11.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 648,873 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 4,680 shares. First Merchants holds 34,338 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 967,493 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 145,789 shares. Franklin Street Incorporated Nc holds 73,750 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc invested in 0.18% or 4.08 million shares. Financial Counselors owns 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 5,281 shares. 373,393 are owned by Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi. The Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc has invested 0.85% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Walter & Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 9,864 shares. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 28,920 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fred Alger Management Inc has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 325 shares. 1.53 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md. Bankshares Of The West, a California-based fund reported 15,676 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,635 shares to 8,025 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,814 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).