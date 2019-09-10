As Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Valuation Declined, Trigran Investments Lifted Its Position; Clark Estates Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.40 Million; Market Value Rose

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 677,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 2.45 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.33 million, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.38% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 238,352 shares traded or 39.93% up from the average. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 03/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 7C; 05/04/2018 – Sierra Leone’s Opposition Leader Is Sworn In as President; 23/05/2018 – Sierra Trading Post Joins Warrior Dash As Official Outdoor Retail Partner; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 1km WSW of Sierra Madre, California; 01/05/2018 – Sierra Bullets Makes Strategic Investments in Sales and Marketing; 13/03/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 4Q NET REV. R$94.8M; 06/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Hopes Election Can Move Nation Past Its Misfortunes; 19/04/2018 – De Beers to pilot digital programme in Sierra Leone to sell ethically sourced diamonds; 31/03/2018 – Federal Register: Approval of California Air Plan Revisions, Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District; 03/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS 1Q REV. $186.9M, EST. $185.1M

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 131,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, up from 119,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.39. About 18.80 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 572,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,117 shares, and cut its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,400 shares to 277,045 shares, valued at $46.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 88,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,561 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).