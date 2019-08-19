As Sientra (SIEN) Stock Value Declined, Abingworth Llp Increased Position by $1.53 Million; Fiserv (FISV) Stock Price Rose While Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $724,680

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.57M market cap company. The stock increased 7.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 586,597 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 8,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 485,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.88 million, down from 493,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 5.90M shares traded or 21.60% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 31.18 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 5,560 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 1,044 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 33,511 are held by Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.31% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2.82 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.32% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Amica Mutual Ins Company invested in 0.15% or 13,802 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.6% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.06 million shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Co holds 2,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Ltd Company invested 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hills Natl Bank And reported 1.89% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 11,113 shares. 16,145 were accumulated by Annex Advisory Ser Limited. Reynders Mcveigh Management owns 186,831 shares. Glenview Bancshares Dept has invested 0.45% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Allied Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.01% or 2,484 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,931 shares to 21,991 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. Sullivan Keith J had bought 20,869 shares worth $119,997. 8,696 shares valued at $50,002 were bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackstone Lp has 0.11% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 2.73M shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Pura Vida Invs Ltd Liability Co invested in 190,429 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Virtu Lc accumulated 18,700 shares. Citigroup has 22,542 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 181 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn owns 23,164 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 5,184 shares. 140,700 were reported by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,105 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt reported 0% stake. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 280,290 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 280,175 shares or 0.02% of the stock.