As Sientra (SIEN) Stock Declined, Endurant Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $7.18 Million; Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Holder Morgan Stanley Trimmed Holding as Shares Rose

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 52.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 145,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 132,024 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80 million, down from 277,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 71,821 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.59; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN PACT TO REPAY $45M UNSECURED TERM LOAN; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 1355.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.92 million, up from 88,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 490,627 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. 8,696 shares valued at $50,002 were bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C on Friday, June 7. $99,998 worth of stock was bought by Little Paul Sean on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.64, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold SIEN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 35.76 million shares or 58.66% more from 22.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 5,407 shares to 61,590 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 47,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,038 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 271,485 shares to 522,572 shares, valued at $42.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (PSK) by 304,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,280 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).