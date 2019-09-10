As Sientra (SIEN) Stock Declined, Abingworth Llp Increased Its Stake by $1.53 Million; New Generation Advisors Lowered Its Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Position as Stock Value Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 995,699 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL)

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 745,177 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. Shares for $99,998 were bought by Little Paul Sean on Friday, June 7. Sullivan Keith J also bought $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 143,683 shares. 183,186 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Stephens Ar owns 140,700 shares. Birchview Capital Lp reported 40,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 280,175 shares. Bailard reported 19,400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 5,184 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Co has 11,105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw reported 77,432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp has 420,571 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.59M shares. United Serv Automobile Association invested 0.01% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 29,685 shares in its portfolio. 28,300 were reported by Creative Planning.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $43,400 activity.