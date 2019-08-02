As Sientra (SIEN) Share Value Declined, Abingworth Llp Boosted by $1.53 Million Its Position; As Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) Stock Rose, Carmignac Gestion Boosted Holding

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 40,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The institutional investor held 403,099 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 362,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Transportador Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 293,202 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 781,834 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. On Friday, June 7 Little Paul Sean bought $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 17,391 shares. 20,869 shares were bought by Sullivan Keith J, worth $119,997.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,263 shares. Blair William & Company Il holds 19,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 410,827 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). 1,200 are held by First Manhattan. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Alliancebernstein LP holds 26,000 shares. Us Natl Bank De owns 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 421 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0% or 9,097 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 183,186 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% stake. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 143,683 shares. Abingworth Llp accumulated 2.39 million shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Communications, Connecticut-based fund reported 18,800 shares.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sientra to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 5, 2019 : IFRX, AMD, QQQ, GME, NOK, SIEN, AAPL, TVIX, PVTL, SNAP, NIO, ACB – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sientra Announces miraDry Leadership Transition Nasdaq:SIEN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Supervielle Sa by 200,222 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 844,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,237 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TGS Nopec Hits Rough Weather In The Short Run – Seeking Alpha” on January 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia, Banco Macro SA — and 3 Other Argentine Stocks All Popped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA’s (OB:TGS) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.