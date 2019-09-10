As Sientra (SIEN) Share Price Declined, Holder Abingworth Llp Upped Its Stake; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Holds Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 10,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 37,162 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 26,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 603,459 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.80M market cap company. The stock increased 5.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 381,037 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. Another trade for 20,869 shares valued at $119,997 was bought by Sullivan Keith J. $99,998 worth of stock was bought by Little Paul Sean on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackstone Group Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 2.73M shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 36,400 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 36,349 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 181 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 3,970 shares. Bailard reported 19,400 shares stake. Serv Automobile Association holds 0.01% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 419,429 shares. Vermont-based Birchview Capital LP has invested 0.21% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Abingworth Llp has invested 18.32% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). 2,102 were accumulated by Ameritas Prtn. Aqr Cap Lc holds 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 11,105 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 27,526 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 41,545 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Co. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 611,099 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 143,683 shares or 0% of the stock.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,372 shares to 4,048 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 9,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,347 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).