As Sientra (SIEN) Share Price Declined, Endurant Capital Management LP Upped by $7.18 Million Its Stake; Baxter International (BAX) Holding Has Upped by Tekla Capital Management Llc

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (BAX) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 39,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 176,698 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47 million, up from 137,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 1.40M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 1355.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.92M, up from 88,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 338,540 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. Shares for $50,002 were bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C. 17,391 Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares with value of $99,998 were bought by Little Paul Sean.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.64, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold SIEN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 35.76 million shares or 58.66% more from 22.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 35,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 67,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.04% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 710,142 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 599,882 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Limited Liability holds 10,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.00M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 255,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ks has 0.01% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 75,000 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 122,592 shares. 9,600 were reported by Numerixs Inv Technologies. 88,565 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Co. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Co holds 36,854 shares.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 187,887 shares to 203,000 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 47,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,038 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

