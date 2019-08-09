As Sientra (SIEN) Share Price Declined, Abingworth Llp Increased Its Holding; As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Share Price Declined, Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake by $1.94 Million

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $553.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 81,590 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.31M market cap company. The stock increased 6.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 2.47 million shares traded or 147.48% up from the average. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. 20,869 Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares with value of $119,997 were bought by Sullivan Keith J. 17,391 shares were bought by Little Paul Sean, worth $99,998.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 419,429 shares stake. Bamco New York holds 0.05% or 1.41 million shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 680 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 23,164 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 3,970 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs stated it has 2,102 shares. First Personal Service invested in 0% or 700 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 285,056 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). 9,097 are owned by Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc). Bailard has 19,400 shares. 22,542 are held by Citigroup. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communications Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 211,590 shares.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.