As Sientra (SIEN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Holding Has Boosted by Johnston Asset Management Corp

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 883,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, up from 644,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 1.29 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 59.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 84,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 224,959 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 140,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 572,437 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,922 shares to 487,790 shares, valued at $57.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 94,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Icm Asset Wa reported 323,302 shares stake. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has 55,182 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd accumulated 1.23% or 1.39 million shares. Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has 470,251 shares. Fred Alger Management owns 1.68 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 100 shares. Gru One Trading LP reported 19,316 shares stake. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 43,351 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp owns 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 51,586 shares. Paloma Partners Commerce invested in 0.01% or 20,501 shares. Georgia-based Montag A And Assocs has invested 0.05% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 16,345 shares in its portfolio. Garnet Equity Capital reported 13.54% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard owns 1.13M shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 3,970 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Northern Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Quantum Management holds 1.04% or 224,959 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 25,800 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). State Street has 420,571 shares. Ameritas Investment accumulated 2,102 shares. Endurant Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 88,373 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 181 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 483,176 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 22,542 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Limited Com has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 12,200 shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Serv has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,001 shares to 6,986 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 13,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,062 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).