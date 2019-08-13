As Sientra (SIEN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Abingworth Llp Boosted Its Holding; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $23.58 Million

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.76M market cap company. The stock increased 4.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 1.91 million shares traded or 73.81% up from the average. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 13,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 29,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.99M, down from 43,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sientra Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SIEN – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sientra Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sientra Announces miraDry Leadership Transition Nasdaq:SIEN – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CNDT and DXC among midday losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 08/08: (PBYI) (EIDX) (ALRM) Higher; (VRAY) (AMRN) (UBER) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. 20,869 Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares with value of $119,997 were bought by Sullivan Keith J. OBOYLE KEVIN C also bought $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Capital Management reported 224,959 shares stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc holds 410,827 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,870 shares. Intl Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 15,017 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Granite Point Mgmt LP holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 880,000 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 285,056 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 27,526 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 25,800 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma holds 566,909 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 36,349 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Stephens Ar invested in 140,700 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WMT Stock: A Hamburger Priced Like Steak – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Your Office Mailroom Isn’t Celebrating Prime Day – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Investorplace.com” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.17 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Mngmt holds 0.25% or 376 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Financial Gp stated it has 1,148 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 8,454 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has 62,219 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Chartist Inc Ca invested in 390 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet North America Sa holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,002 shares. Capstone Financial reported 0.42% stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 5,108 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Management Lc holds 500 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Comml Bank reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 32,841 were reported by Umb Comml Bank N A Mo. 1,332 were reported by Sunbelt Securities. Northwest Investment Counselors Lc reported 0.26% stake.