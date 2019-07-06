As Sientra (Put) (SIEN) Share Value Declined, Pura Vida Investments Decreased Its Holding by $559,104; As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Bluemar Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $2.20 Million

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 20,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 47,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 3.54M shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (Put) (SIEN) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,812 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Sientra Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 520,928 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. 17,391 shares were bought by Little Paul Sean, worth $99,998 on Friday, June 7. Sullivan Keith J had bought 20,869 shares worth $119,997.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer International Gru accumulated 0% or 15,017 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 17,746 shares in its portfolio. Sns Gp Lc reported 10,000 shares stake. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 0% or 1.13M shares. Bluemountain Cap Management reported 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 42,700 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Commerce has 18,800 shares. Blackstone Gp Lp has 2.73M shares. Endurant Cap Management Lp reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). 1.59 million were reported by Blackrock. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 611,099 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd reported 280,175 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 211,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 3,970 shares.

Analysts await Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.71 earnings per share, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Sientra, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.98% EPS growth.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 186,965 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 56,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 69,978 shares to 45,528 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 24,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,822 shares, and cut its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).