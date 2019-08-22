As Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Stock Value Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Upped by $1.03 Million Its Stake; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Holder Js Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $364,000

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 1.45 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – 10 OF 13 EMPLOYEES TRAPPED FOLLOWING SEISMIC EVENT YESTERDAY, AT MASAKHANE MINE, DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS, HAVE NOW BEEN RESCUED; 30/03/2018 – MIT scientist gets 15 months prison for insider trading; 11/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold to Conduct Investigation at Masakhane Mine; 14/05/2018 – Lonmin insists Sibanye takeover remains on track; 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL; 19/04/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) -Sibanye Gold Ltd; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE REFINANCES U.S. DOLLAR RCF ON IMPROVED TERMS; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – THE OTHER TWO EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL AND ARE IN A STABLE CONDITION; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – SEISMIC EVENT THIS AFTERNOON, WHICH CAUSED A FALL OF GROUND IN AN OPERATING STOPE AT ITS MASAKHANE MINE, DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS ON WEST RAND, 13 EMPLOYEES WERE UNACCOUNTED FOR; 07/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS SEVEN EMPLOYEES PASSED AWAY FROM INJURIES

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc analyzed 2,000 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 243,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, down from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $447.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 9.52M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

