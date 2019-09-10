As Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Stock Price Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Has Upped Its Holding by $1.03 Million; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Share Value Rose, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Raised Position by $586.27 Million

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 billion, up from 19,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $11.16 during the last trading session, reaching $272.2. About 3.33 million shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S & P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 60 shares to 936 shares, valued at $264.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 2,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,628 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco High Yield Reit Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Inc invested in 860,609 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Personal Advsrs reported 242,964 shares. Fairview Capital Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 14,743 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 5,442 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Webster Financial Bank N A holds 0.15% or 4,338 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Capital Management Lc reported 2.43 million shares stake. Allen Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Weatherstone Cap Mgmt owns 4,155 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe has invested 0.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Greystone Managed reported 0.87% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wheatland Advsr holds 4,025 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.3% or 73,523 shares. Welch Forbes Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).