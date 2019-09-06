As Sibanye (SBGL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Alps Advisors Decreased Its Stake; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shares Rose While Richmond Hill Investments Trimmed Its Position

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Sibanye (SBGL) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 105,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sibanye for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $4.985. About 3.68M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold 1Q Adjusted Ebitda Rises 30%; Backs 2018 Production Targets; 08/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl)-Sibanye Gold Ltd; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Production Lost in 1Q to Be Recovered During Remainder of 2018; 23/03/2018 – Sibanye Rejects Union Claim That 79 Workers Trapped at Kloof; 24/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED, EMPLOYEES RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION, AS PRECAUTION CO WITHDREW ALL EMPLOYEES IN VICINITY OF INCIDENT; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – LONMIN IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO GROUP EBITDA; 30/03/2018 – MIT scientist gets 15 months prison for insider trading; 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS MASAKHANE OPS TO REMAIN SUSPENDED DURING PROBE; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Dismisses ‘Unwarranted’ Debt Fears, Backs Lonmin Deal

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 4.31 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 4,426 shares to 9,794 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) by 4,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Uniti Group Inc.

