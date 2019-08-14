As Sibanye Gold LTD (SBGL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Symons Capital Management Cut Stake; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Trimmed Its Total (TOT) Position by $2.01 Million as Stock Declined

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SBGL) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 75,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 60,758 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 136,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sibanye Gold Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 7.20M shares traded or 95.90% up from the average. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 15/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER U.S CFO SAYS WILL SHUT LOSS-MAKING PRODUCTION AT LONMIN AFTER TAKEOVER; 26/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CEEMEA FOCUS LIST; 28/03/2018 – DRDGOLD SEES CONDITIONS OF SIBANYE DEAL BEING MET DURING 2Q; 14/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 11/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold to Suspend Operations at Masakhane Mine During One Week; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: 2018 Outlook Remains Positive; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – VARIOUS FINANCIAL OPTIONS WHICH, WILL ACCELERATE DELEVERAGING ARE BEING ASSESSED, WITH A DECISION ON THESE EXPECTED SOON; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – RECENT SPATE OF SERIOUS SAFETY INCIDENTS, SINCE FEBRUARY 2018 IS OF SIGNIFICANT CONCERN TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Sibanye Makes the Case for Speedy Approval of Lonmin Deal; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Considering Raising Up to $500 M via a Streaming Arrangement

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Total (TOT) by 75.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department analyzed 36,491 shares as the company's stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 11,693 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, down from 48,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Total for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $128.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 5.13 million shares traded or 197.18% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (USMV) by 184,600 shares to 216,471 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 9,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.31 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

