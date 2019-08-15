As Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Has Decreased Stake; Miller Investment Management LP Upped Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $308,050

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 109.56% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 18.40M shares traded or 61.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International; 11/05/2018 – EXPERIAN PLC EXPN.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1785P; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 22/05/2018 – New Ink Business Unlimited Card from Chase Offers Simple Cash Back; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Consumer and Community Banking Rev $12.6B; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS; 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 02/05/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN APRIL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.5 VS 53.3

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 183,718 shares to 390,781 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 126,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,460 shares to 14,379 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 7,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,546 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

