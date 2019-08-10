As Shutterstock (SSTK) Market Valuation Declined, Van Berkom & Associates Has Cut Its Position by $5.45 Million; As Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stock Rose, Clean Yield Group Has Boosted Its Holding

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 118,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.50M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Shutterstock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 229,463 shares traded or 23.95% up from the average. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Shutterstock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTK); 12/04/2018 – Promo Integrates Shutterstock to Become the Video Creation Platform with the Largest Video Library; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: David Petts Named Chief Revenue Officer; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Rev $153M; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q EPS 92c; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 3,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 49,453 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 45,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 516,600 shares to 4.76M shares, valued at $71.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 41,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold SSTK shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 2.77% more from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Swiss Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 35,200 shares. Financial Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 84,803 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 26,474 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc owns 5,442 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc holds 0% or 1,515 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 0% or 41,368 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Ameriprise reported 200,518 shares. Millennium Llc owns 221,477 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability holds 1.44% or 3.28M shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc accumulated 107,404 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $248.48 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corporation Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 7,835 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 4,392 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Limited Co invested in 56,108 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reported 12.40 million shares. Cedar Rock Capital Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 12.50M shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 45,956 were reported by Aull And Monroe Investment Management Corp. 7,738 were reported by Evanson Asset Management Ltd Co. Annex Advisory Services holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,214 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd accumulated 5,669 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bokf Na invested 0.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cibc Ww Markets holds 1.17 million shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Lc holds 0.52% or 22,741 shares. Utd Asset Strategies owns 21,397 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co Com by 46,875 shares to 11,985 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,849 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).