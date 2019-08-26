As Shutterfly (SFLY) Stock Value Rose, Renaissance Technologies Lifted Stake; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Increased Its Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) Stake by $465,660; Share Value Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 87.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 805,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.72 million, up from 430,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 57,697 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) by 120.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 25,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 47,300 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 21,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 1.10M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 4,300 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 10,900 shares stake. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 778,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 0.02% or 17,241 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.56% or 170,622 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 736,324 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associates accumulated 0.46% or 2.55 million shares. The California-based Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 315,575 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Two Sigma Limited has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 18,805 shares. 20,135 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Ltd. New York-based Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 302,262 are held by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.1% or 102,234 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Co accumulated 15,782 shares.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 200 shares to 3,848 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,142 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 24,948 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 108,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,700 shares, and cut its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO).