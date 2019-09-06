As Shutterfly (SFLY) Stock Rose, Hhr Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $32.93 Million; Northeast Investment Management Decreased Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $846,630

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 823,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 314,324 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 271,304 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 127,093 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.41M, down from 131,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 2.26 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,612 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gm Advisory Gru accumulated 1,319 shares. Delta Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 2.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wedge Cap L LP Nc invested in 0.16% or 66,537 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc invested in 0.32% or 160,596 shares. First Eagle Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Commerce holds 5.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 40,100 shares. 11,721 were accumulated by Farmers Trust. Edgemoor Inv Advsr holds 2.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 78,898 shares. Renaissance Inv Group Inc Limited Co holds 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,581 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.26% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 465,425 shares. Fagan Associate Inc invested in 5,775 shares. Michigan-based Arcadia Investment Management Corp Mi has invested 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Higher Thursday With China Trade Negotiation Plans – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,000 shares to 2,992 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,800 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 16.04 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 EPS, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Parkside Bancshares And invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Walleye Trading Ltd Co holds 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 6,567 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 1,178 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta invested in 0.08% or 9,909 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 26,945 shares. 107,504 were accumulated by Invesco. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Llc has 952,291 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 94,743 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 30 are held by Us Bancorp De. Legal & General Gp Public Limited has 86,627 shares. Fine Prns Lp has invested 3.45% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 34 shares.