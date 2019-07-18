As Shutterfly (SFLY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Coatue Management Has Raised Its Holding; Brown Capital Management Has Lowered Its Abiomed (ABMD) Position by $2.43 Million; Shares Declined

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 8,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352.02M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $260.06. About 369,400 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 91.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 12,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,619 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 346,649 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 51.23% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 37.18% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.78 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $48.45 million for 60.76 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Company owns 16,552 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 2,636 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 29,794 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 0.09% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 3,990 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Federated Pa owns 45,369 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.03% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Westpac Banking has invested 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 1,500 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc, New York-based fund reported 2,386 shares. Highstreet Asset reported 1,843 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 1,293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Company Lc holds 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 100 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 12,357 shares. Redwood Investments Lc has 6,496 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,783 shares to 358,050 shares, valued at $48.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $26.14 million activity. Weber David M sold $8.44 million worth of stock or 24,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 23,130 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd accumulated 6,567 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 5,522 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 72,096 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust reported 41 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 7,735 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Towerview Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 25,500 shares. Highbridge Management Limited Company stated it has 50,511 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 104,415 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc stated it has 5,840 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coatue Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 26,619 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 27,110 shares.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 1.92 million shares to 542,185 shares, valued at $112.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 622,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).