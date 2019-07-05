As Shutterfly (SFLY) Stock Declined, Stadium Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Position Held by Valueworks Llc

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 215,881 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 51.23% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 31,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 256,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 224,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 144,011 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 9.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 18/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws By Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC); 10/05/2018 – KLIC LEARNED OF UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE WORKER; 10/05/2018 – KLIC: PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FY17 STATEMENTS NO LONGER RELIED UPON; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – IN COURSE OF INVESTIGATION, CO DISCOVERED CERTAIN WARRANTY ACCRUALS IN PRIOR PERIODS HAD BEEN ACCOUNTED FOR INCORRECTLY; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Quarterly Reports for Fiscal 2018 Will Also Include Restated 2017 Comparable Prior Quarter Periods; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q Rev $221.8M; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And; 01/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Reschedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Call; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q EPS 51c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KLIC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 56.55 million shares or 0.42% more from 56.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,673 shares. 543 are owned by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 24,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 446,643 shares. Moreover, Olstein Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.54% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). 268 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 248,828 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.03% or 130,378 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.03% or 138,691 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 55,030 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Herald Ltd has 0.39% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 69,795 shares. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 122,400 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 399,280 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management holds 0.01% or 4,855 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Quantbot Techs LP invested in 45,435 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 104,415 shares. Nokomis Cap Limited Liability Company reported 284,020 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. 45,921 were accumulated by Voloridge Management Lc. Gotham Asset Management owns 0.08% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 134,806 shares. Prelude Llc has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Towerview Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 2,500 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 10,282 shares. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Cim Investment Mangement Inc reported 6,868 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 0.01% or 289,225 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0.01% or 48,600 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 805,100 shares.

