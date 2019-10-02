As Shutterfly (SFLY) Shares Rose, Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Decreased Position; Oz Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $57.96 Million

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 655,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 974,573 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.97 lastly. It is up 38.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 219,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.46 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $270.94. About 2.99M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cronos Group Inc (Put) by 122,000 shares to 192,800 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cryoport Inc (Put).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.53 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 EPS, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $394.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 2.44M shares to 14.53M shares, valued at $69.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

