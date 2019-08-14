As Shutterfly (SFLY) Shares Rose, Freshford Capital Management Has Cut Position; Lionstone Capital Management Cut Stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) as Stock Declined

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11M, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $142.23. About 5.89M shares traded or 395.76% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 181,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.17 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 476,621 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Shutterfly (SFLY) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apollo Global Acquires Shutterfly: 2 Analyst Takes – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ SFLY, MDSO, TSS, EE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.07% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Okumus Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 14.79% or 1.63 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 11,483 shares. Swiss Financial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 58,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 585,173 shares in its portfolio. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 441,897 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Com holds 952,291 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 45,921 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 26,945 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 12,914 are owned by Citigroup. 16,739 were reported by Jane Street Group Inc. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 9,717 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 1,178 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Com has invested 0.18% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cambiar Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 27,382 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 20,394 were accumulated by Laffer. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 58,400 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.08% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1.41 million shares. Community Fincl Svcs Gru Ltd Co reported 1,200 shares stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Putnam Investments Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 167,645 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 281 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.4% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 528,036 shares. Champlain Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 693,505 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 664 shares. Eagle Asset has 20,735 shares.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 4%; Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advance Auto Parts Is Compelling – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Picking An Auto Part For Safety – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Activision Blizzard, Viacom and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.