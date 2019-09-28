As Shutterfly (SFLY) Share Value Rose, Vanguard Group Has Upped Stake; Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Price Rose While First Republic Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $9.53 Million

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 187,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 3.65 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.51 million, up from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. It closed at $50.97 lastly. It is up 38.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 73.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 136,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 48,835 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, down from 184,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 169.01% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 20,793 shares to 754,508 shares, valued at $11.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 21,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold SFLY shares while 35 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.11 million shares or 14.07% less from 36.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Freshford Capital Management Lc has invested 9.17% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Bardin Hill Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.79% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 113,013 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Moreover, Primecap Ca has 0.18% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 4.94M shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.03% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 182,272 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 23,278 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 4.99 million shares. 11,137 were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 106,414 shares. 5,140 are held by Sei Invs Commerce. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,747 shares. 279,541 are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability. Moreover, Ls Invest Limited Co has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 1,060 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shutterfly’s Growth Is Expected To Slow; Vote In Favor Of The Deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shutterfly +3% on beats, FY EPS raise – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Takeover Seen Valued at $55-$57.50/Share – Source – StreetInsider.com” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ SFLY, DATA, LTXB, MDSO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Occidental challenges Chevronâ€™s Anadarko acquisition with $57B offer – Houston Business Journal” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental: Market Has Discounted The Error, Buy With Both Hands – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Carl Icahn’s Top 6 Holdings – GuruFocus.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Will Chevron Come Over The Top? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bardin Hill Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 4.92% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Jnba Financial Advisors invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bridgeway Mngmt Inc reported 0.78% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Water Island Capital Ltd Co holds 2.10M shares. Suntrust Banks owns 19,719 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Td Asset holds 396,380 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 70,215 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 46,245 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank reported 67,039 shares. Levin Cap Strategies L P, New York-based fund reported 81,195 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability accumulated 17,514 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank has 803 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company reported 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability holds 4,986 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.