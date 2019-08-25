As Shutterfly (SFLY) Share Value Rose, Stadium Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $817,480; Signia Capital Management Has Decreased Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Stake by $309,288; Stock Value Declined

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 300,238 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 303,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 329,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 137,778 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Limited Liability owns 5,664 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 26,987 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Ltd. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Element Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 21,541 shares. Arrowstreet Lp owns 97,087 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 10,408 shares. 66,181 were accumulated by Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & invested in 0.4% or 468,942 shares. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 983 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited has invested 0.01% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). 4 were reported by Carroll Financial Associate.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,400 activity.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 1.48 million shares to 3.66M shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 28,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB).

