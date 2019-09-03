As Shutterfly (SFLY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Tenaris S A (TS) Holder Northern Trust Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.96 Million as Market Value Declined

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 105,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 375,540 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, down from 481,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.64. About 3.09 million shares traded or 32.45% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 173,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 588,068 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, down from 761,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 261,156 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 83,313 shares to 239,195 shares, valued at $76.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 2.39M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TS’s profit will be $200.53 million for 16.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Tenaris S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,962 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. 289,225 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 82,874 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 23,130 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has 94,743 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 6,567 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 975 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 1,178 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Stadium Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 416,153 shares or 8.99% of its portfolio. Ameritas has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Morgan Stanley holds 113,626 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De invested in 30 shares. American International Grp owns 25,363 shares.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 earnings per share, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.