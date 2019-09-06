As Shutterfly (SFLY) Share Price Rose, Fine Capital Partners LP Cut Its Position; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosted Its Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) by $420,588

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 68.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 6,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 9,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 1.37 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 173,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 588,068 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, down from 761,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 271,304 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 EPS, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,889 shares to 1,394 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,558 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).